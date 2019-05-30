2 tropical cyclones seen in June

One or two tropical cyclones may enter or make landfall over the country in June as the onset of wet or rainy season is expected to start soon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration predicted that the onset of rainy season this year will fall any day in the first half of June.

Based on its climatological record, PAGASA said one or two tropical cyclones usually enter or make landfall during the month of June.

The track of tropical cyclones in June is mostly landfalling or crossing the landmass while some may recurve.

Currently, a frontal system or the boundary where warm and cold air masses meet will continue to prevail over Northern Luzon.

Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Apayao, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino will experience cloudy skies and scattered rain showers with thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned that rains, especially during severe thunderstorms, could trigger flash floods or landslides over low-lying and mountainous areas in the entire archipelago.

The State weather agency has not issued a gale warning, thus, fisherfolk and seafarers are safe to sail. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

