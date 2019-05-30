CEU, Go for Gold dispute semis slot

Game Thursday (Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

4 p.m. – Go for Gold-CSB vs CEU

Centro Escolar University and Go for Gold-St. Benilde dispute the last semifinals berth in their knockout quarterfinals match in the PBA D-League at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



Gametime is set at 4 p.m. with momentum in the hands of Go for Gold after pulling off an 84-81 victory on Gab Banal’s three-pointer with 17.5 seconds remaining.

Awaiting the winner is St. Clare-Virtual Reality, which made it to the best-of-three semis by virtue of 65-60 upset of Metropac-San Beda also last Tuesday.

Banal, who was acquired from Marinerong Pilipino at the end of the eliminations, is expected to play a pivotal role in Go for Gold’s quest to secure a second straight semis appearance.

Also key will be Roosevelt Adams, Santi Santillan and St. Benilde mainstays Justin Gutang and Clement Leutcheu as the Scratchers aim for a second straight semifinal appearance.

But coach Charles Tiu has demanded his team to play better after Go for Gold lost a 20-point lead when CEU tied the game twice in the fourth.

Meanwhile, CEU is determined to atone for its defeat with Maodu Malick Diouf and Judel Fuentes leading the charge.

Keanu Caballero, Tyrone Chan and Rich Guinitaran will also be crucial for Scorpions coach Derrick Pumaren.

