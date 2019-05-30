Indon leads 51 Slasher qualifiers

Fifty-one qualifiers, led by Indonesian Soan Sogianto, plunge into action today together with top local participants in Day 2 of the semifinal round of the World Slasher Cup 2 Invitational 9 -Cock Derby at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Sogianto’s Alqueen Akiro Bulilit tallied two victories during Tuesday’s round and and advanced to the 3-cock semifinals.

WSC 1 champions Gov. Claude Butista and Chris Copas of Kentucky, USA (CPB and Cris/CPB and Joe), Bel Almojera of Florida, USA (Blue Angels 2), HJ Sabri of Indonesia (Alqueen Bulilit) and Lawrence Wacnang and Phil Sneed of Mississippi (Cedar Roost Crowsland ) remain in the thick of fight with one point each.

Those with two points are Reynaldo Villanueva, Rep. Paul Dy, Antonio Aleria, Tony Marfori/Efren Canlas, Boody Buenaventura, Lito Cay, F.Moises Villanueva, Ricky Magtuto, cockfight idol Patrick Antonio (two entries) and Rep. Marvin Rillo.

The entries of Femie Medina/Rhona Bullecer/Marc Cruz, Escolin Brothers Tony Antonio have 1.5 points each.

“It’s still a long way to go for all participants who must hurdle seven more fights up to the final rounds. Rey Briones needed only 7.5 points to win the title in last year’s WSC 2,” said Pitgames Media Inc. CEO Manny Berbano.

The six -day cockfight spectacle being hosted by the Pintakasi of Champions climaxes with a 4-cock championship rounds on May 31 (2, 2.5, 3 and 3.5 points) and June 2 (4, 4.5 and 5 points).

Major sponsors are Thunderbird and Emperador while media partners are PitGames Media Inc., TV5’s “All New Tukaan”, ABS-CBN Action + Sports, “Sagupaan,” “Sabong Nation”, “Sabong Pilipinas”, “Bakbakan Na TV.”, The Sabong Chronicles, .Journal Group, Pilipino Mirror, Saksi Ngayon and Diaryo Bomba.

Tickets are available at the TicketNet counter (yellow gate) of the Big Dome.

