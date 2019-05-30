Isko: Japanese investors target Manila

TOKYO, Japan — Incoming Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said Japanese businessmen are eager and willing to take another look at Manila and see if they can expand their businesses in the country’s capital.

Moreno made the statement as he joined President Duterte’s official delegation in his visit here to participate in Nikkei’s 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia.

In an interview with Malacañang reporters here, Moreno thanked Duterte for giving him an opportunity to find investors to fund his plans of introducing physical and vertical development in the city.

“This needs a lot of funding, and this is an opportunity for the City of Manila to engage with prospective Japanese investors,” he said.

“As of now, mukhang maganda ‘yung hopes nila with Manila, with ‘yung leadership. So, as you can see kanina, maraming nag-e-engage sa atin dahil mukhang maraming may interes sa lungsod,” he added.

Moreno is also hoping to attract Japanese technological companies and software development companies who are seeking to expand their operations in the Philippines.

“Nangingisda lang naman ako dito, eh. Na sana may maiuwi para sa lungsod ng Maynila, someday, somehow,” he said.

“Ayokong pangunahan ‘yung investment. But they’re very eager visiting us. So I think I’ll start from there, the very least. I don’t want to put high hopes. But, you know, anything above zero is positive,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

