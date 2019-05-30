Le Tour set June 14-18

The 10th edition of the International Cycling Union (UCI)-sanctioned Le Tour de Filipinas will bring the riders from the cool hills of Tagaytay City, the majestic Mayon Volcano and the scenic mountains of Sorsogon next month.



The Category 2.2 race, organized by Ube Media Inc., will be a five-day bikefest from June 14 to 18.

Seventy-five riders from 15 teams are competing – with four local squads holding the fort against the strong crew of international cyclists.

Making the race more valuable for the Filipino riders is the opportunity to snare qualifying points for Olympic hopefuls.

Le Tour Chair Donna Lina said they prepared tough stages to exploit the strength of each participant.

“It’s the 10th year and like in the previous editions, the riders will face challenges the elements offer, thus squeezing out the best of the best in the sports spectacle on two wheels,” Lina told the press conference on Tuesday at a Pasay City hotel.

