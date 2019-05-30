Marawi kids join football tilt

- Home
When the fourth edition of the Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA) Cup kicks off today at the Sta. Maria Football Field in Bacolod City, a team from Marawi, Lanao del Sur will stand out among 24 squads from all over the country.
Despite limited resources and their relative inexperience, Team Marawi Ground Zero is forging ahead with plenty of passion and spirit. The team is composed of boys from the war-torn region with coaches Coshary Jialil and Esperidion Paran providing guidance.
“After ng giyera, napansin ko na maraming palaboy lang sa loob ng campus… So, ang ginawa ko, dahil sa football, inipon ko sila,” said Jialil. (We gathered those loitering inside the campus and trained them.)
At the prodding of Lemuel Ypil Mapula, president of the Iligan-Lanao Norte-Lanao Sur Regional Football Association (ILNOSURFA), Team Marawi Gound Zero was organized.
“Nito lang kami nakabuo ng team pagkauwi ng maraming mga bata,” said Paran, a teacher at Mindanao State University.