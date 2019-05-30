PNP records 51 cases of post-poll violence

The Philippine National Police has recorded 51 cases of election-related violent incidents following the May 13 midterm elections.

PNP spokesman Police Col. Bernard Banac, quoting figures from their monitoring and action center, said the victims are barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials.

“The PNP chief Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde strongly condemns these violent attacks against elected officials. The PNP chief warns those perpetrators: We will crack you down,” said Banac. “We will double our efforts against those involved in these incidents and put them all behind bars,” he added.

Based on the PNP data, eight persons were killed while 14 others were wounded in the post-election attacks that occurred from May 14 to May 29.

Banac said 21 of the 51 cases have been solved while 22 are still under investigation.

While barangay officials are supposed to be apolitical, it is common knowledge in every barangay that barangay officials usually serve as the point persons of candidates running for governor, congressman, and mayor – especially the incumbents seeking reelection.

In some cases, barangay officials also serve as the contacts for vote-buying activities.

“While it is still premature to make early conclusions at this point, our actions will be guided by available facts and evidence at hand, and others that may be obtained later in the course of the investigation,” said Banac.

Since the election period began in January, the PNP recorded 43 election-related attacks with 73 victims. During Election Day, the PNP recorded 41 incidents ranging from commotion, mauling, and shooting. (Aaron Recuenco)

