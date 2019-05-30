Sarangani joins MPBL

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Sarangani is the latest expansion team to join the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

On Wednesday, the team owned by Pastor Joel Dutaro, founder of KAPA Community Ministry Intrenational Inc., signed as a new member, making Sarangani the third province to sign as an expansion squad.



The Albay Volcanoes, owned by businessman Gil Orense and coached by Monel Kallos, and the Mindoro Tamaraws of coach Justin Tan, were the other expansions squads which have signed up so far.

