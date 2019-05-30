  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Sarangani joins MPBL

    May 30, 2019

    GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Sarangani is the latest expansion team to join the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

    On Wednesday, the team owned by Pastor Joel Dutaro, founder of KAPA Community Ministry Intrenational Inc., signed as a new member, making Sarangani the third province to sign as an expansion squad.

    KAPA founder Pastor Joel Dutaro, representing Sarangani Province, addresses members of the media during the official signing of the group as the latest expansion club to join the MPBL. Also in photo are (from left) assistant commissioner Satar Macantal, league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes and operations head Zaldy Realubit.

    The Albay Volcanoes, owned by businessman Gil Orense and coached by Monel Kallos, and the Mindoro Tamaraws of coach Justin Tan, were the other expansions squads which have signed up so far.

