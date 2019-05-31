Cabinet post for JV mulled

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan – President Duterte said that outgoing Sen. JV Ejercito may still have another shot at public service, saying there may be a Cabinet position for him.

Duterte made the statement as he introduced his Cabinet officials and other members of his official delegation to the members of the Filipino community here Thursday.

The President said he finds it regrettable that administration senatorial bet Ejercito was not reelected in the recent midterm polls.

“Nanghinayang ako kay JV. Pero – well anyway, you are still young. May Cabinet naman diyan kung magbakante,” he said.

Ejercito (14,313,727 votes) placed 13th in the Senate race, receiving 200,000 votes fewer than 12th placed senator Nancy Binay who had 14,504,936 votes.

His half-brother, former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, also failed to make a Senate comeback with only 11,359,305 votes which was good for 14th place.

In an interview over ANC last week, Ejercito said he would readily accept if Duterte would offer him to join his Cabinet. However, Ejercito will have to wait as the Constitution only allows losing candidates to assume government posts a year after the elections.

Throughout the campaign, Duterte praised Ejercito for supporting his agenda while not being afraid to speak his mind if he disagrees.

Ejercito said he was moved to hear that Duterte was disappointed over his failed reelection bid.

Ejercito, who joined the President in his four-day working visit in Japan, said he is glad that the President had recognized his efforts and his potential.

“More than the hint of offering me a Cabinet post, what moved me is when President Duterte remarked, ‘Sayang ito si JV.’ Being appreciated by the President no less is an honor,” Ejercito said in his Twitter account.

Ejercito said he is willing to accept should the Duterte administration offer him a Cabinet post.

“It’s an honor to be considered by the President for a Cabinet post. If given the chance it will be hard to say no,” Ejercito said. “If called to serve the President, that means it’s an opportunity to serve the nation once again,” he said. (Argyll Geducos and Hannah Torregoza)

Related

comments