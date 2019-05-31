Diokno, Rico top Valley tilt

The tandem of Santino Diokno and Jose Leonid Rico captured the overall net title in the recent 20th Don Celso Tuason and Valley Founders Cup at the Valley Golf Club in Intramuros.



Diokno and Rico combined for 144 points to lead the winners of the annual event held in honor of Don Celso, the driving force behind the club which opened in 1961.

The other winners were: Carlo Carpio and Paul Martires, Division 1; Robert Figueroa and Ronnie Emata, Division 2, Eufracios Lucas Jr. and Albert Mismanos, Division 3; and Antonio Cembrano and Dexter Flores, Division 4.

The low gross title went to the pair of Damasus Wong and Augusto de Jesus with 119 points.

A total of 384 teams took part in the tournament presented by Phoenix Petroleum.

“I believe this has been one of the best DCT Cups ever, if not the best,” said Valley Golf Club president JV Santos at the gala dinner on Sunday.

