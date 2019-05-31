Duterte, Abe meet, commit to stable, free Asian region

TOKYO, Japan – The Philippines and Japan are rededicating themselves to the common vision of a stable, free, and prosperous Asian region.

In their joint statement after their bilateral meeting, President Duterte and Prime Minister Abe Shinzo agreed that the two countries will become more harmonious with the accession of Emperor Naruhito.

“With the accession of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito, there is renewed confidence that Japan’s ties with the Philippines – and indeed with the rest of the world – will be characterized by beautiful harmony,” Duterte said.

“Today, Prime Minister Abe and I have rededicated ourselves to the common vision of a stable, free, and prosperous Asian region. Nothing can less be expected when friends closer than brothers meet,” he added.

The President then noted that since his last visit here in 2017, there has been a marked increase in the Philippine-Japanese engagements “across the full spectrum of our relations” that is unprecedented and must be sustained.

Duterte also said that his seventh meeting with Abe was an opportunity to ensure that the ties between the two countries will continue to grow.

“My meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was an opportunity to ensure that Philippines-Japan ties will continue to grow from strength to greater strength,” he said. “After all, we are committed to the same strategic partnership,” he added.

With the world undergoing profound transformations brought by power shifts, rapid globalization, and technological advancement, Duterte said there is a need to find a new equilibrium.

“Our region must be able to maintain its gains so that we can achieve the promise of an Asian century,” he said.

Duterte thanked Japan for their commitment to Mindanao’s development. “I am grateful for Japan’s fresh commitment of around 25 billion yen for the development of Mindanao’s road network, vocational training facilities and equipment, and other projects,” he said.

“I thanked Prime Minister Abe for the importance his government attaches to the Mindanao and its commitment to achieve just and lasting peace and a sustainable development for the people of Mindanao,” he added.

He also welcomed Japan’s reaffirmation of support for the government’s flagship “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program.

“Japan’s comprehensive development assistance is nothing short of exemplary in quality and concessionality. It is the gold standard for the Philippines’ development cooperation with partner countries,” Duterte said.

The two leaders also tapped the demographic complementarity to drive growth in their economies, including the possibility of Japan opening its doors to foreign skilled workers.

“I am pleased with the growing interest and confidence in the Philippines as a preferred trade and investment destination by Japanese businesses,” he said. (Argyll Geducos)

