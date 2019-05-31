Duterte urges OFWs to work hard for Japan

TOKYO, Japan – President Duterte urged Filipinos living and working here to work hard for Japan because the Asian powerhouse has helped the Philippines in many ways.

Speaking before members of the Filipino community here Thursday, Duterte lauded Japan for treating overseas Filipino workers with respect.

“Kung ako sa inyo is, you help Japan. Truly. ‘Yung in good faith,” he said. “Sweat it out kasi unang-una, they’re kind to us and they provide us with so many things. Libre,” he added, citing the facilities in Davao City as an example.

“Japan is a good country. It has – at saka ang mga workers natin dito hindi binabastos. They are really – you are really treated here as human being,” he added.

Meanwhile, Duterte said that the Philippines will be fine even without the help of the United States as long as it has Japan as an ally.

“Kaya kailangan natin ang – at least – at the very least, mawala na lahat kasi ang America is really…Wala ang America it’s – hindi – hindi na, it can’t sustain. Kaya ayaw na rin ng gulo,” he said. “So kung hindi lang tayo iwanan ng Japan, Korea, pati China, okay tayo,” he added.

The President took a swipe at America anew for not selling the country arms in 2017.

“‘Yan ang sentimiyento ko talaga sa Amerika. Tsaka bossy masyado. Iyong kanilang sarhento, tinyente, magsalita akala mo heneral rin,” Duterte said. “Kaya hindi ako nakikinig sa kanila. I do not listen to you. Wala kayong word of honor. Ang pinaka may word of honor, Japan,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

