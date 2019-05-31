New era for James-Wade in high school link-up

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Six years after their famous fathers conquered the NBA, the eldest sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are set to form a high school superteam, it was reported Thursday.



The Los Angeles Daily News said Bronny James, 14, is transferring to the prestigious Sierra Canyon private school in the Los Angeles suburb of Chatsworth.

Wade’s son Zaire, meanwhile, will also enroll at the school after moving from Florida following his father’s retirement from the NBA this season.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade formed the cornerstone of the successful Miami Heat team which won back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013, and remain close friends away from the sport.

James, 34, moved to the Los Angeles Lakers last year from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but suffered a difficult first season which led to the team missing out on the playoffs.

Wade, 37, brought the curtain down on his 16-year NBA career in April, after returning to the Miami Heat for one last season at the franchise where he won three NBA titles.

