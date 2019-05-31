No letup in drive vs drugs – Duterte

The country’s drug problem has declined but the government will still continue the campaign to combat those behind the narcotics trade regardless of the death toll, President Duterte declared Thursday.

Speaking before a gathering of the Filipino community in Japan, the President has threatened anew to kill drug offenders and send their unclaimed bodies to the crematory.

“Ang aking fight ngayon is – ang droga pababa na. Medyo ano wala ah… Pero meron pa ring nagtatapon,” Duterte said.

“Hindi naman ako nagpapayabang, ano bang ikayabang ko diyan? Pero ‘pag – if we meet in one corner tapos dala-dala mo ‘yung shabu mo, papatayin talaga kita. Sorry,” he said.

Duterte admitted that he couldn’t care less about the casualties in the drug war, saying they are nothing but carcass.

“I don’t give a sh*t kung ilan kayo diyan namatay, just don’t fuck with me on drugs,” he said.

Unfazed by human rights criticisms on his war on drugs, Duterte warned anew drug offenders against destroying the nation. He said they should “not f*ck with drugs or else you will die.”

“Talagang papatayin ko kayo Do not destroy my country. Do not destroy our children, because they are the only ones we can depend on when we grow old,” he said.

Duterte also said government would not spend for the traditional burial rites of the slain drug offenders. He said they should instead be cremated if no family member claims the dead bodies. (Genalyn Kabiling)

