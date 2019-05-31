PH figuring out how to resolve death of Pinay worker in Kuwait

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan – President Duterte on Thursday said the government is now trying to figure out how to resolve the death of another Filipino worker in Kuwait, saying he does not want to rekindle the tension with the Gulf state anew.

Duterte made the statement more than a week after reports on the death of Filipino household service worker Constancia Lago Dayag who was also allegedly physically and sexually assaulted.

Speaking before members of the Filipino community here, Duterte said he has ordered the government to figure out how to deal with Kuwait now.

“Talagang may pangyayari. I do not want to rekindle the so much emotion that was pouring in. There was this second one, sabi ko, you better try to figure out because I have something in mind,” he said.

The President also said that OFWs in Japan have it easy compared to those working in the Middle East. “You are really treated here as human being. Punta ka doon sa Middle East, doon ka maka – kaawa naman,” Duterte said.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo earlier this month agreed that there is a need to review the Memorandum of Agreement that the government signed with Kuwait following the death of Dayag.

However, he said they will first wait for the recommendation of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

“I think we should because according to Secretary Bello there has been a breach in the agreement signed by the two countries. We will wait for the report of Secretary Bello regarding this incident,” he said. “Bello is putting the government of Kuwait to task for the murder of our countryman. So he is investigating it and the Department of Foreign Affairs is waiting for an autopsy report,” he added.

Dayag, 47, of Agadanan, Isabela, was taken to the Al Sabah Hospital early this month where she was pronounced dead on arrival. She reportedly bore bruises and contusions, and was also said to be sexually abused. (Argyll Geducos)

Related

comments