What’s Next For Eduard Folayang?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang has made it clear that he will take one more shot at regaining his lost crown.



Though he is not getting any younger, the soft-spoken 35-year-old is confident he still has what it takes to win his belt back.

“It’s just a matter of time. If we get that chance once again, why not? If I need a couple of more wins to reach that, of course, I’m open to it,” Folayang revealed.

If Folayang is truly serious about making another run at the gold, then he will have to hurdle some serious contenders in the lightweight division, which is beginning to shape up as one of the deepest weight classes in the organization.

Former multi-time World Champion Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez could be the perfect opponent for Folayang. It’s a dream match that would certainly make waves all over the world.

Alvarez’s debut in The Home Of Martial Arts ended abruptly as he was knocked out by Timofey Nastyukhin in the quarterfinals of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix in March.

With both athletes eager to get back on track, this match would certainly be a barnburner.

However, that is not the only appealing match-up for “Landslide.”

As it stands, the Baguio City native still has a score to settle with his old rival Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki, as they split their first two contests against each other.

Though neither man is currently in possession of a World Title, a trilogy between the two legends is not that far-fetched. In fact, it would provide a fitting end to their rivalry.

Another interesting opponent would be Ariel Sexton, who recently withdrew from the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinals.

Whoever Folayang meets in ONE Championship next, he promises to be ready.

“I think I’ve proven it time and time again. I lost before, then I was able to get back the ONE Lightweight World Title,” he said.

“I lost again only to climb the ladder once more and win it back. Whatever the opportunity that would come, I won’t miss it again.”

Related

comments