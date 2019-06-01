Pablo, Motolite battles Pacifictown in PVL

- Home
by Kristel Satumbaga
Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)
2 p.m. – BaliPure vs BanKo-Perlas
4 p.m. – Pacifictown Army vs Motolite
Motolite makes its anticipated debut when it squares off with Pacifictown Army today in the Premier Volleyball League Season 3 Reinforced Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.
Match is at 4 p.m. with the Motolite Power Builders determined to make an immediate impact in the six-team tournament.
But their success in today’s games hinges on imports Edina Selimovic from Bosina and Herzegovina and Channon Thompson from Trinidad and Tobago.
Selimovic, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker, played for Pocari Sweat two years ago but did not last long as she tore her hamstring on her second game.
Thompson, for her part, was a member of the Trinidad and Tobago national team that saw action in the 2010 and 2011 Women’s Pan-American Volleyball Cup.
Composed of the core of University of the Philippines and Adamson, the Power Builders boast of a competitive lineup led by Tots Carlos, Ayel Estranero, Eli Soyud and Thang Ponce.
But attention will be on two-time Conference Most Valuable Player Myla Pablo, who was acquired by Motolite from Pocari Sweat.
Meanwhile, Pacifictown Army aims to recover from a straight-set loss to Creamline last Wednesday that evened its record to 1-1.
Veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga will continue to lead Pacifictown along with Royse Tubino, Nene Bautista, and foreign reinforcements Olena Lymareva-Flink and Jenelle Jordan.
In the other pairing, BaliPure and BanKo Perlas clash at 2 p.m. with both teams looking to nail their first wins.
The Water Defenders and the Perlas Spikers stumbled in their first game against the Angels.