US teen star Coco, top seed Stephens crash out

WASHINGTON (AFP) – Coco Gauff, the American teen who electrified Wimbledon with a last-16 run, and US top seed Sloane Stephens crashed out Tuesday in round one of the WTA Washington Open.

Eighth-ranked Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, lost to Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson, 6-2, 7-5, while 15-year-old qualifier Gauff fell to Kazakhstan’s 84th-ranked Zarina Diyas, 6-4, 6-2.

“Every loss is something I learn from,” Gauff said. “Overall it was a good experience.”

The US Open women’s hardcourt tuneup event lost its only top-10 entrant in Stephens and its star attraction in 146th-ranked Gauff, whose loss came in her first main-draw match since she fell to eventual champion Simona Halep at Wimbledon.

“I’m looking forward to the US Open and hope I can make a good result there,” Gauff said. “I’m going to work on being more aggressive and trusting myself a little more on the court.”

Gauff has been shocked at the whirlwind speed at which her life has changed and that crowds still pack every seat to watch her.

Stephens, whose first WTA title came at Washington in 2015, exited with one win or less for the eighth time in 10 non-Grand Slam starts this year.

Gauff, who can’t yet drive, has impressed foes and friends alike.

“She’s cool. She’s locked in and ready to go,” said 40th-ranked ATP pal Frances Tiafoe. “She will have a hell of a career. The sky is the limit if she stays focused.”

US second seed Madison Keys – ousted by US wildcard Hailey Baptiste 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 – was impressed at Gauff’s poise in Wimbledon’s intense atmosphere.

Gauff is already a role model, Keys saying: ”It has been fun watching her and reminding myself I used to be that excited to play.”

