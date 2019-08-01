Phivolcs denies spreading ‘8’ quake warning

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology yesterday clarified that the agency is not behind a circulating message about the possible Intensity 8 earthquake in Luzon that may occur following the earthquake events in Batanes, particularly in Itbayat, in the past few days.

Science and Technology Undersecretary and Phivolcs officer-in-charge Director Renato Solidum explained that the Philippines is prone to strong earthquakes and past destructive earthquakes have generated Intensity 8 shaking in areas near the epicenter.

“Earthquake scenarios used for preparedness consider Intensity 8 as the possible shaking based on earthquake hazards assessments made in various parts of the country,” Solidum explained as he clarified circulating messages about a possible Intensity 8 earthquake in Luzon. “Phivolcs has been consistently mentioning this.”

He cited in particular the earthquake scenario for Greater Metro Manila where a possible magnitude 7.2 from the West Valley Fault can cause Intensity 8 shaking in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces.

However, Solidum said that houses and buildings that follow the building code in design, materials used, and actual construction can withstand an Intensity 8 shaking.

Phivolcs has earlier reiterated that it cannot predict when or where an earthquake will exactly occur. It however urged to public to heed the authorities’ warnings and participate in earthquake drills to minimize the impact of destructive earthquakes. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

