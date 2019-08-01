This time, ROS shows great resolve to avert SMB sweep

Rain or Shine lost another big first half lead but showed great resolve this time

to outlast San Miguel Beer, 112-104, and prevent an embarrassing sweep in their best-of-five PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Gabe Norwood hit a go-ahead three and Beau Belga nailed the dagger during the homestretch as the Elasto Painters derailed the Beermen’s trip to the final and extend the semis duel to a fourth game set Friday at the same venue.

Norwood’s triple with 1:11 left put ROS up 105-104, Rey Nambatac’s two free throws sandwiched two misses by SMB and Belga knocked down the triple off June Mar Fajardo, 11 seconds to go, to make it a six-point game.

“It’s a good win,” said coach Caloy Garcia, whose team finally produced a win after blowing a 13-point lead and 29 in the first two games that allowed San Miguel to edge closer to another finals appearance.

Rain or Shine had an 18-point lead, 37-19, in the second period before SMB came roaring back behind import Chris McCullough, who eventually finished with 51 points.

“We almost had another meltdown but it’s really hard to play against San Miguel. I’m just proud that we didn’t get swept by a powerhouse team. The players came out, played hard. We just didn’t want to lose, I guess.”

Carl Montgomery had 25 points and 15 rebounds in what Garcia described as his best performance since replacing the injured Denzel Bowles, Nambatac had 22 points and Belga produced 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

McCullough went 18-of-32 from the field even as he grabbed 14 rebounds but the Beermen couldn’t close it out despite taking a 96-91 lead with over six minutes remaining in the fourth.

Alex Cabagnot scored 16 points and Christian Standhardinger tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds for SMB in the loss.

Chris Ross only made two triples for six points two days after erupting for a career-high 34 points on 10 three-pointers. Fajardo, on the other hand, was held to eight points and four rebounds and Arwind Santos didn’t score a single point. (JONAS TERRADO)

The scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 112 — Montgomery 25, Nambatac 22, Mocon 16, Belga 16, Norwood 11, Ponferada 7, Yap 6, Rosales 5, Torres 2, Daquioag 2, Borboran 0.

SAN MIGUEL 104 — McCullough 51, Cabagnot 16, Standhardinger 14, Romeo 9, Fajardo 8, Ross 6, Santos 0, Pessumal 0.

Quarters: 30-16; 54-54; 86-80; 112-104.

