Army division in Negros backs martial law

The Philippine Army 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, which oversees the military operations on Negros island, yesterday expressed support to the possible declaration of martial law in Negros Oriental amid the spate of killings in the province even as the Philippine National Police opted to leave it to the discretion of President Duterte.

Major Gen. Dinoh Dolina, commander of the 3rd ID, said the decision whether or not to place Negros Oriental under the military rule “is a political decision” and the State forces are just the implementor of the rules should higher authorities deemed it necessary “to stabilize the peace and order situation” in the province.

“We should rely on the wisdom of our duly-constituted authorities that everything will be done to promote the welfare of every Filipino citizen. As such, we will be ready to support and abide to the President’s decision to whether declare martial law in the province,” he stated.

Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, PNP chief, said they have yet to receive orders from the President on the possible declaration of martial law in Negros Oriental.

“There are no indications and the President has not said anything about it to us,” he said.

Palace spokesperson Salvador Panelo had earlier disclosed that the President may declare martial law in Negros Oriental to stop the spate of killings and if security officials would recommend it.

From July 18 to 28, 21 persons, including four cops, a human rights lawyer, school principal, Department of Education official, city councilor, former mayor, barangay chairman, and a one-year-old child, among others, have been killed by unidentified suspects in Negros Oriental, according to its provincial police office.

Data from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office said seven of the victims were killed in Ayungon, four in Guihulngan; three in Canlaon; two each in Sta. Catalina, Siaton, and Zamboanguita; and one in Dumaguete City.

Albayalde said special investigation task groups were immediately created to speed up the probe and solve the cases the soonest time possible.

“There were different SITGs created that will look into the death of a specific person,” he said.

Albayalde said he has ordered the PNP-Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management in Camp Crame, Quezon City to oversee and monitor all the investigations on the 21 fatalities. (Martin Sadongdong)

