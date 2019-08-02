Came to his native place

Gospel: Mt 13:54-58

JESUS came to his native place and taught the people in their syn­agogue. They were as­tonished and said, “Where did this man get such wisdom and mighty deeds? Is he not the car­penter’s son? Is not his mother named Mary and his brothers James, Jo­seph, Simon, and Judas? Are not his sisters all with us? Where did this man get all this?” And they took offense at him. But Jesus said to them, “A prophet is not without honor except in his na­tive place and in his own house.” And he did not work many mighty deeds there because of their lack of faith.

One day, Jesus returns to his hometown, Nazareth, and astonishes his towns­men with his teaching. But instead of believing in him, they oppose and belittle him. They think they know him too well to pass a fair judgment on him. They think that Jesus’ humble origins do not qualify him for the fame and acclaim he is now enjoying. They are convinced that someone of their kind has no capac­ity to transcend his milieu and rise above mediocrity. Life without faith in a preacher they presume to be familiar with is com­fortable and easy.

