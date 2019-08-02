Duterte hits ‘lousy’ uniformed personnel

President Duterte is seeking to strengthen the discipline among the country’s policemen after noticing how “lousy” some uniformed personnel have become.

Speaking at the Bureau of Fire Protection’s 28th anniversary celebration in Pasay City Thursday, the President disclosed that he wanted the police personnel to be as disciplined as those in the military especially when it comes to physical fitness.

“I want discipline that is the standard imposed diyan sa military. Talagang gusto ko ‘yang…Kasi lahat na, ever since nagkawatak-watak na ‘yung training at ‘yung mga bagong police lousy,” Duterte said in his remarks.

Duterte, a former instructor at the police training facility in Davao City, said police recruits start fit and healthy but some end up having big bellies shortly after their training. He said the cadets were so skinny at the start of police training that he thought they had tuberculosis.

“Nagtuturo nga ako eh. Twenty-three years. Would you believe it? So makikita ko ‘yan doon sa academy. Pagpasok ko sa gate, mag-salute. ‘Yes, fiscal.’ T***… Payat, katawan. Akala mo may TB ang buang. Payat talaga. ‘May sakit ka?’ ‘Wala sir. Ganito lang talaga ang katawan namin. Ano kami sir, payatin’,” he said.

“Tapos pag-graduate, ako ang guest speaker, ako pa magbigay ng diploma. Eight months after makita ko na, ang laki na ng tiyan. Ingon ko, ‘Saan ka na-assign? Sa Men Seng restaurant?’ ‘Bakit ka ganon kalaki ang… P****’,” he said.

Duterte hinted that if the cops could not stay in shape, they should look for another job.

“Kung ganon kayo, huwag ka na magtrabaho diyan sa ano. Hindi mo kaya ‘yang… Tingnan mo ang tiyan mo. Kagaya kay…Si Dick Gordon ba kung mag-apply ng fireman tanggapin ninyo? Buang na,” he said.

Duterte had earlier unleashed a barrage of insults against Sen. Richard Gordon after criticizing his preference for appointing former military officers in government. At the BFP event, he called Gordon a “smartass” for meddling in his prerogative to hire people in his administration.

Duterte also ridiculed Gordon’s appearance, saying he had a large belly and walked like a penguin. He said the senator should take care of his health since he is “a fart away from disaster.” (Genalyn Kabiling)

