‘Habagat,’ trough of LPA bring rains this weekend

The southwest monsoon or “habagat” enhanced by a tropical storm in China and the trough of a low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility will continue to bring rains over most parts of country this weekend.

Heavy rains from the habagat and LPA pounded Metro Manila and surrounding areas yesterday, resulting into floods and causing the suspension of classes.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said yesterday that tropical storm “Wipha” (international name) which made landfall in the southern part of China further intensified the habagat affecting the western part of Luzon.

PAGASA weather specialist Gener Quitlong said monsoon rains will prevail over Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan where flash floods or landslides are possible due to light to at times heavy rains.

The habagat will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Region 4-A and 4-B, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of the Ilocos region and Central Luzon.

The State weather bureau spotted the LPA 915 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of noon yesterday.

The LPA is expected to intensify into a typhoon before exiting PAR. (Alexandria San Juan)

