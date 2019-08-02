Kung bakit nagback-out si Nadine Lustre

NADINE Lustre has come out to shed light on her decision to back out of the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry, “Miracle in Cell No. 7.”

She was originally set to play the role of lead star Aga Muhlach’s child in the adap­tion of the hit Korean movie until it was announced she has been replaced by Bela Padilla.

Numerous speculations have sprouted since relating to the real reason behind her decision – including Nadine sup­posedly pregnant with her and boyfriend J a m e s Reid’s love child (!) – but the actress made clear she only wanted a break.

She said in an interview with ABS-CBN News, “Pang third movie ko na po kasi this year ‘yun if ever, so I really felt that I needed a break.”

Apparently, she fears being close to expe­riencing “burnout.”

“Mahirap din po na gumawa ng pelikula kasi other than shooting, meron pang promotions. So since it’s an MMFF Film, parang naisip ko na baka maging masyado ng hectic ‘yung schedule, mahihirapan din po ako na, at the end of the day, ayaw ko naman pong parang umayaw, dahil pagod ako at burnout ako,” she explained, adding, “Yes, it’s a good project but para sa akin, uunahin ko lang ‘yung sarili ko and health ko.” (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

