Mutya ng Pilipinas bets to take self-defense training

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR the first time, the 40 candidates of this year’s Mutya Ng Pilipinas will immerse in self-defense training.

Cory Quirino, the pageant’s President, explained, “It’s all about women empower­ment. I want them to learn to be vigilant, to be alert, and to know more self-defense moves.”

The Mutya Ng Pilipinas is coordinating with the Philippine National Police for the half-day semi­nar, which will be under General Rhodel O. Ser­monia.

“This is really my dream – to empower women in that way. I don’t want to happen to them what happened to me in 1995,” Quirino said, referring to the kidnapping incident involving her, an assistant and a driver, which happened while they were shooting scenes for her then TV show in Lake Caliraya, Laguna.

Note the seminar is also part of Quirino’s “Ikaw Hihinto Ng Krimen against Women” program, which is an umbrella project of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corrup­tion (VACC), where she is also serving as chairman.

The grand coronation of the 51st Mutya Pilipinas beauty pageant will be held at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Aug. 18.

This year’s official candidates are Jigg Kirsty Ang (Catanduanes), Alyana Bettina Pebbles (Bacacay, Albay), Jasmine Eaton (Tacloban City), Mariah Gelina Lequin (Bogo City, Cebu), Amber Delos Reyes (Canada), Ella Cayabyab (Quezon Province), Hanna Jessica Villa (Taguig), Louise Janica Arroyo An (California), Andrea Fe Gomez (Baguio City), Jenieva Basultin (Barotac Viejo, Iloilo), Keinth Jensen Petrasanta (Laguna), Camille Joy Ang (Cavite), Andrea Acibo Ba­tangas City, Batangas), Karmina Luiza Grady (Arizona), San­dra Jele (Tagbilaran City), Maria Isabel Alves (San Isidro, Paranaque), Tyra Goldman (Nevada), Joi Hunter (Illinois), Cyrille Payumo (Pampanga), April Short (Zamboanga City), Isabel Napiza (New Jersey), Savannah Rose­mary Caracas (Australia), Klyza Castro (Davao Del Sir), Christene Longakit (Quezon City), Eiffel Janell Rosalita (Sta. Maria, Bu­lacan), Karla Claudine Lasquiet (Cebu City, Layla Adriatico (Bahrain), Iana Faye Marie Olea (Davao Oriental), Dionne Sade Nicha (Tunasan, Muntinlupa), Jenny Kim Agasid (San Dionisio Paranaque), Maricres Castro (Alabang, Muntinlupa), Maxinne Nicole Ran­gel (Padre Garcia, Batangas), Maria Angelica Pantaliano (Mandaue City, Cebu), Lesley Anne Ticaro (Davao del Norte), Camille Maha Marie Fabro (UAE), Irish Silades (Malinao, Albay), Nina Bernedo (Cagayan De Oro), Jaica Za­cate (Pangasinan), Lady Justerinnie Santos (Bulakan, Bulacan), and Stephanie Monique Villavicencio (La Paz, Iloilo City). (ROBERT R. REQUINTINA)

Related

comments