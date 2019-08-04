Developing a sense of responsibility

SOME people do something good out of a sense of responsibil­ity. They want to find meaning and fulfillment in their lives. Others do it just to gain material and other bene­fits. It is so easy for them to demand their “rights” and privileges, but they ignore a few of their responsibilities.

“Privilege and responsibility are two sides of the same coin.”

The privilege of living in this planet means having a responsibil­ity to help protect and conserve natural resources in simple ways. An employee who enjoys benefits and privileges has a responsibility to help improve products/services and to protect the company’s name and its interests. A person who holds public office has a responsibility to work for the welfare of his constituents above all else.

Benefiting from the love and sac­rifices (plus material wealth of one’s parents) is destiny. Taking care of parents and making time for them especially when they are weak and sick are part of every child’s respon­sibilities. Even the simple privilege of having a room, house and office entails a responsibility to contribute in keeping them clean, safe and or­derly.

Like all other values, develop­ing a sense of responsibility starts at home. At an early age, every child has to know that life is not all about rights and privileges even if there are helpers. He must be given simple chores at home, those which are appropriate to his age. Through this, he will learn to become a caring and responsible person to the ones around him. He will learn to contrib­ute something of himself and he will feel a sense of pride and satisfaction -until doing something for others be­comes a part of his system. Giving a person tasks when he is already a teen-ager or young adult might lead to resistance with the young one thinking, “I grew up doing only the things I want. Why would I care about other people?”

Many children nowadays demand toys, treats and gadgets before they agree to do simple chores. “In the past, parents didn’t feel the need to bribe children because they were confident chores benefited their kids by making them feel both respon­sible and an active part of family life” (Rutherford).

