NEWS ROUNDUP

‘Hanna’ to enhance ‘habagat’

Tropical depression “Hanna” remains less likely to make landfall but will continue to boost the effects of the southwest monsoon or “habagat” over the country. As of noon yesterday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration estimated Hanna at 1,070 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, moving north-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour and with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said Hanna, which developed from a low-pressure area into a tropical depression last Saturday night, may further intensify into a tropical storm while drawing fuel from the sea. Estareja said that Hanna is also expected to move slowly and may hover over the Philippine Sea in the next few days. It is not expected to make landfall but the cyclone will continue to enhance the habagat while inside the Philippine Area of responsibility until Thursday. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

Gordon vows to probe Duque

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Sen. Richard J. Gordon yesterday vowed that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III will appear at the Senate probe on the alleged anomalies and supposed conflict of interest hounding the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. Gordon said that while he is amenable to let Duque skip the initial hearing of the committee on public accountability of public officers and investigations which he chairs, he will make sure that the Health Secretary will be able attend the next scheduled hearings. Duque, in a letter sent to the Senate, begged off from attending the hearing scheduled on Aug. 8, saying he has to attend to dengue-related matters, as the country faces a sharp increase in the number of cases nationwide. Gordon said he can’t let the DoH chief skip the Senate investigation since the issues being hurled against him are serious, and the public deserves to know the true structural defects in the PhilHealth. “Sa mga susunod na panahon, at palagay ko ay naatupag naman na ‘yung dengue na iyan, hindi ko na siya papayagan. I will try as much as possible to concentrate doon sa structural na diperensya ng PhilHealth,” Gordon said. “Masyadong napakahalaga ng PhilHealth sa tao na kapag binastos mo yung investigation, lugi lahat. Lugi lahat, pati ikaw, pati ako, member ng PhilHealth di ba? kung hindi natin na so solve yung importante, eh di patay tayong lahat,” he pointed out. (Hannah Torregoza)

2 ambush suspects arrested

BACOLOD CITY – Two persons tagged in the ambush-slay of four policemen in Ayungon, Negros Oriental two weeks ago were arrested in separate operations in the municipality last Saturday. Police identified the suspects as Edmar Acibo Amaro and Jojo Torres Ogatis. The Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 and 94th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army intercepted Ogatis and his wife while on their way to their wedding reception in Sitio Sook, Barangay Mabato at around 12 noon. Ogatis was identified by a witness as one of the at least 11 persons who killed Police Corporal Relebert Beronio and Patrolmen Raffy Callo, Roel Cabellon, and Marquinto de Leon. Police Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, Philippine National Police Regional Office 7 (Central Visayas) director, said the witness was able to identify six of the assailants because they were neighbors in Sitio Yamut, Barangay Mabato. “He is our second witness. It took time before we presented him because we wanted to make sure that he is credible. He corroborated the statements of our first witness,” said Sinas. The police and Army arrested Amaro three hours earlier in Sitio Yamot, Barangay Mabato. The witness alleged that Amaro was present when the killing happened. Amaro and Ogatis were the second and third suspects arrested in relation to the attack. First to fall was Victoriano Bangala Jr. (Glazyl Masculino and Calvin Cordova)

Filipino nabbed in HK rally

A Filipino working at Hong Kong Disneyland is seeking the government’s help following his arrest during an anti-government rally in Mongkok district, Hong Kong Saturday night. Reports identified the arrested overseas Filipino worker as Jethro Pioquinto, 36. Pioquinto was reportedly merely passing by the Mongkok area at around 11 p.m. when police arrested him. He is reportedly being held at the North Point Police Station. Soon after the incident, a friend of Pioquinto posted a video on Facebook with the accompanying message: “To all my Filipino and EXPAT friends: Hong Kong police just arrested our Pinoy friend who’s not joining the protest but just passing by Mongkok, and the police knocked him down and arrested him! I watched the whole thing during live stream!!!!! Pray for our beloved friend!” It was also reported that his employer has sent their lawyers to work for Pioquinto’s release. Citizens of Hong Kong have been taking to the streets to protest Beijing’s apparent growing influence over the former British colony. (Roy Mabasa)

