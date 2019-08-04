Panelo sees victory for Sara if she runs for President in 2022

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio will likely win if she runs for president, a Palace official said yesterday.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said although President Duterte has discouraged his daughter from seeking the presidency, Mayor Duterte is competent to become the country’s next leader.

“If she runs for President, she will certainly win,” Panelo said.

Panelo made the remarks after Evangelist Apollo Quiboloy claimed that God has chosen Mayor Duterte to succeed her father in the presidency.

The President’s daughter reportedly said she would pray for the Lord’s guidance on whether or not she will join the next presidential elections.

Asked if the Palace agrees with Quiboloy’s remark about Mayor Duterte, Panelo said people may have different views on the matter. “When the President was told he was the chosen one, he did not believe until he was elected,” he said.

He insisted that Mayor Duterte is “definitely” qualified to run for president, adding she is “more strict than the President with respect to governance in Davao.”

Asked if Mayor Duterte will be an effective president, Panelo said: “If you me, personally yes.”

