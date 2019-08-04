Why the rich was a ‘fool’

ONCE there was a chronic gam­bler who said: “I would do any­thing, even the devil’s work, to see the lotto winning numbers ahead of the draw. I would become the rich­est man in the world.”

Well, he got his wish. A messen­ger came to his door and handed him a newspaper dated one week ahead. Excited, the man turned to the page where the winning num­bers were listed. There before his eyes were all the numbers that would entitle him to win multi-mil­lions of pesos.

He was beside himself imagin­ing what he would do with all the huge amount. But as he turned the pages, his heart skipped a beat. For there he saw his name printed in big, bold prints – in the obituary! On the day he wins, he will also die.

The story may well parallel the parable of Christ in this Sunday gospel concerning the rich fool (Lk 12, 13-21). Jesus understood our craving for security, but he wishes that we put that yearning in proper perspective.

An abundant harvest forces the clever farmer to tear down his ex­isting barns and build even larger ones. With all his possessions snugly secured, he congratulates himself on a job well done. He has security. And yet Christ calls him a fool! Why?

What then was wrong with him? The answer is: he was greedy. That’s why Jesus says, “Avoid greed in all its forms. A man may be wealthy, but his possessions do not guarantee him life.” A greedy per­son before God keeps on amass­ing wealth and worldly possessions (like the above story of the secure farmer), thinking only of total ma­terial success and forgetting his eternal, spiritual security.

This is why Jesus says: “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and loses his own soul?” (Mt 16, 24).

By the way, Jesus’ stern warn­ing to “avoid greed in ALL its form” applies to political dynasties, too. Hence, the numerous entrenched political dynasties are accountable to God.

Although the complacent rich may be very vulnerable to this kind of greed, by no means is it confined to them only. All of us can be guilty of it. Our materialistic and consum­eristic society is such that it forces us to be preoccupied with the need for money and material posses­sions, no matter how hard we may fight its influence.

Once there was a rich matron who died and went to heaven. St. Peter escorted her down a mag­nificent boulevard on which rows of mansions stood. The rich lady saw one house that was exception ally beautiful and asked who lived there.

“You will be surprised,” said St. Peter. “That is the home of your kat­ulong (helper).” “Well,” the lady said smiling, “if my helper gets a place like that, I certainly look forward to having a more grandiose mansion.”

Soon they came to an iskinita (alley) where the houses were cramped. St. Peter stopped and said, “Lady, you will live in that hut.”

“Me, live in that hovel! This is an insult. On earth I was rich and fa­mous!” “I understand, but this is the best we can do for you,” explained St. Peter.

“We only build your home up here with the materials you send ahead while you’re still on earth.”

The materials we are supposed to send ahead are obviously not ce­ment, sand and gravel but rather our acts of piety and good works.

Remember Christ’s words? “Lay up treasures in heaven where nei­ther moths and rust can destroy, and robbers can break in and steal.” (Matthew 16,20).

Jesus wants us to respond to our instinct for security. He wants us to use it here and now – but he also wants us to use the security for eternal life by becoming “rich in the sight of God.”

SUPPORT FUTURE PRIESTS. One way of “laying up treasures in heav­en” is helping our needy seminar­ians in their studies and formation this new school year.

Chip in an amount or sponsor a seminarian’s schooling for one year. For inquiry, e-mail me at: belsvd@gmail.com.

