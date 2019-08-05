Ancajas defends crown versus Mexican fighter

Mexican Carlos Cuadras is being groomed by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum to challenge International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight Jerwin Ancajas in October.

Arum said that Cuadras, formerly the World Boxing Council champion, has been tapped to battle Ancajas, who is coming off a seventh-round stoppage of Japanese mandatory challenger Ryuichi Funai in Stockton, California.

The venue of the fight is yet to be settled.

Informed about the choice of opponent and date, Ancajas’ training team, headed by Joven Jimenez, left over the weekend for the Philippine Marines Naval Station in San Antonio, Zambales, where they will camp out until their departure for the US.

But Sean Gibbons, Manny Pacquiao’s right-hand man and Ancajas’ official representative, reveals that a deal has yet to be put in place.

“That is just the plan,” said Gibbons, noting that Top Rank and Team Ancajas have yet to agree on the terms of the contract.

Still, Gibbons is not leaving any stone unturned as Ancajas, 27, is itching to return to active duty and put on a show against the 30-yer-old Mexican.

Cuadras, a right-hander, sports a 38-3-1 win-loss-draw card with 27 KOs and the conqueror of three Filipinos: Fernando Lumacad, Marvin Mabait and Ritchie Mepranum.

The southpaw Ancajas totes a 31-1-2 slate with 21 KOs, who has been the IBF’s 115-lb titleholder since Sept. 2016.

Arum feels the Ancajas vs Cuadras has all the trappings of a shootout, something that broadcaster ESPN wants to showcase to the US audience. (NICK GIONGCO)

