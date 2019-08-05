Corruption prompted Duterte to suspend STL, Peryahan

President Duterte yesterday revealed that he ordered the suspension of Small Town Lottery and Peryahan ng Bayan operations because of corruption.

Duterte made the statement weeks after the ordered the suspension of gaming operations sanctioned by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office due to a “grand conspiracy” to cheat the government of its rightful share.

In a speech in Malacañang during the oathtaking of new government officials, Duterte said he allowed the lotto games to resume operations because he found no anomalies in them.

The case, however, is different for STL and Peryahan ng Bayan.

“Itong lotto, sinabi ko okay. Tinignan ko, ‘Okay you can resume.’ STL? Peryahan ng Bayan? Putang…Puro nakaw,” he said. “Ang i-remit nila minus yung kinukunan na nila so I had to stop it,” he added.

The Office of the President is investigating the alleged massive corruption at the PCSO. However, the Palace admitted that it will be hard to prove it because of the absence of paper trail. (Argyll Geducos)

