Duterte names new Budget chief

0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte has appointed Presidential Assistant for Special Concerns Wendel Avisado as acting Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management.

The latest appointment of Avisado was confirmed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea yesterday afternoon.

Avisado takes the place of Janet Abuel who has been serving as DBM officer-in-charge since April. According to Medialdea, Abuel returns to her post as DBM undersecretary.

As presidential assistant, Avisado supervised the implementation of the government’s housing projects for survivors of the onslaught of typhoon “Yolanda.” He previously served former Davao City administrator when Duterte served as mayor.

Meanwhile, new Agriculture Secretary William Dar took his oath before Duterte yesterday afternoon and later joined his first Cabinet meeting in Malacanang.

Presidential spokesman said they welcome the two new members of the Duterte Cabinet.

“The Palace confirms the appointments of Mr. William Dar as the new acting Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, a post he held two decades ago during the administration of President Joseph Estrada, and Mr. Wendel Avisado as the new acting Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management,” Panelo said.

“We welcome these two distinguished gentlemen to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s official family,” he added. (Genalyn Kabiling)

Related

comments