Kylie Padilla expecting baby number two

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KYLIE Padilla is pregnant again.

She revealed this herself via her vlog, Monday.

In the video post, Kylie looked back on her journey to motherhood with son Alas, who turned two on the same day.

It was near the end of the video that Kylie announced her pregnancy.

She said, “My husband and I are expect­ing our second child, and we are equally as happy. Although the journey with this one is most especially different from the first, and we’ll get to that probably when the time comes that I should open up (on) baby number two, but I wanna keep the focus on Alas for now.”

The video also showed Kylie hav­ing an ultrasound.

A small note read, “I am currently 22 weeks pregnant. Baby #2 was a surprise but a perfect one.

“I am feeling scared and ner­vous to have two little ones, but I am more excited for the new adventure coming our way.

“I am happy that Alas now has his sibling, the best part about my childhood was that I had two sisters who are now ultimately still my bestest friends.”

Husband Aljur Abrenica helped with a simple gender reveal popping a balloon.

Aljur asked Kylie, “Seryoso ba ito? Lalaki ba?”

Looking at the bal­loon, Aljur added, “Shocks, lalaki. La­laki ba?”

He then popped the bal­loon.

Aljur ex­claimed, “Boy ulit!”

Kylie shared, “The original plan was to keep it a secret, and to have a gender reveal for both of us, but being me, I am way too excited.

“I haven’t studied nursing or how to look at an ultrasound, but since Alas’s preg­nancy, I already know how to look at the gender of the baby, so I knew right away that he was a boy because I could see his thingamabob.”

Kylie said she and Aljur were actu­ally expecting a girl.

“I thought it was a girl because I was much more emotional in this one, in this pregnancy.

“But we’re happy with any­thing. I’m just happy that I have another new blessing to get to know, another new person, another little one that’s going to teach me so many things.” (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

Related

comments