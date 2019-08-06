Former pro Wilson shines for Knights in MPBL

Veteran John Wilson delivered anew and the San Juan Knights stayed undefeated after eight games with an 89-71 win in the MPBL Lakan Season late Monday night at The Arena in San Juan City.

The PBA veteran tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Knights to another lopsided win.

He got able support from Larry Rodriguez, who also had a double-double output of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jhonard Clarito, last season’s hero of the finals series, concentrated on getting the boards for the Knights and pulled down 14 rebounds.

With San Juan getting a combined 34 rebounds from Clarito, Wilson and Rodriguez, the Knights were able to get 10 more rebounds over their counterparts, 57-47.

Also winning Monday were Pasay and Nueva Ecija.

Less than a week after taking down championship contender Bacoor, the Voyagers of Pasay slayed another giant in inaugural staging champion Batangas City Athletics-Tanduay, 72-61.

Swingman Dhon Reverente had a monster game, finishing with 26 points and grabbing 15 rebounds as the Voyagers made a quick turnaround after losing four in a row. Following their huge back-to-back victories against crack teams, the Voyagers now improved their win-loss record to 5-5.

Nueva Ecija rewarded its new coach Alvin Grey with a win as the MiGuards snapped a five-game losing skid following an 85-82 squeaker of the Muntinlupa Cagers.

