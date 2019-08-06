Macaraya’s controversial ‘order’ leads to one-game suspension

The NCAA Management Committee (MANCOM) handed a one-game suspension on San Sebastian College mentor Egay Macaraya for unsportsmanlike conduct during the Stags game against the Lyceum Pirates two weeks ago.

Arellano University’s Peter Cayco, the MANCOM chairman, announced the decision Tuesday following a review of game tape with basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante.

“Macaraya was meted a 1 game suspension,” said Cayco.

Aside from the suspension, the MANCOM likewise ordered Macaraya to issue a public apology and take part in a community service.

Cayco did not elaborate on why Macaraya is being suspended, but the SSC mentor was heard on TVduring a timeout ordering his players to slap the hand of Lyceum center Mike Nzeusseu, who has missed a few games due to a hand injury he sustained during the off-season.

Lyceum won the game, 80-69, last July 23.

Macaraya is set to serve his suspension Friday when SSC – a team that has dropped its last three games after a 2-0 start – takes on Emilio Aguinaldo College at The Arena in San Juan.

Ryan Amsali of the San Beda Red Cubs and Nikko Aguilar of the San Sebastian Staglets were also slapped with one-game suspensions for their unsportsmanlike fouls during their game last week.

“If their scheduled game gets postponed, they serve it on the following scheduled game and not on the resetting,” said Cayco. (WAYLON GALVEZ)

