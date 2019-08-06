Petron needs only to 78 minutes to beat Marinerang Pilipina in PSL

DEFENDING champion Petron stretched its winning streak to nine games after routing a hapless Marinerang Pilipina side, 25-12, 25-17, 25-9, on Tuesday in the Philippine Superliga All Filipino Conference at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons unleashed a barrage of attacks for the Blaze Spikers, who tightened their grip of second spot with an 11-1 mark.

Rondina had seven kills, four aces and two blocks to finish with 13 points while Pons fired 11 hits apart from 14 digs.

Petron turned the match into a virtual workout, with Coach Shaq Delos Santos fielding all his 14 players in the 78-minute match.

Setter Rhea Dimaculangan distributed the ball well and finished with 21 excellent sets, while Ces Molina and Aiza Pontillas scored seven and six points.

The win bolstered Petron’s confidence heading into a thrilling faceoff with unbeaten F2 Logistics on Thursday.

“I’m happy that all my players delivered,” said Delos Santos. “Fielding all of them was part of the game plan. I told them to get ready and they played well-prepared.”

Marinerang Pilipina remained winless in 13 games with Dimdim Pacres managing nine points.

The Lady Skippers also got beaten black and blue on attacks, 44-18, and failed to make a single block against the Blaze Spikers’ seven blocks.

No Lady Skipper scored in double figures with Dimdim Pacres serving as the lone bright spot with nine markers as they fell to 0-13. (KRISTEL SATUMBAGA)

