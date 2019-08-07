Mayor Isko, PSC reach agreement not to sell RMSC

The local government of Manila and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) reached a mutual agreement on Wednesday not to sell Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) on Wednesday.

Manila chief of staff Cesar Chavez said the decision not to sell the historical stadium is to make sure that Manilenos can better use it.

According to Chavez, PSC chair Butch Ramirez also offered help to the city government in holding Manila Olympic Games.

A memorandum of agreement will be signed soon, he added.

The Rizal Memorial Sports Complex was built in 1934 for the Far Easter Championship Games, a precursor to the Asian Games. It was destroyed during the World War II and reconstructed for the 1954 Asian Games.

In 2011, the complex was renovated. It currently houses the administrative office of the Philippine Sports Commission and quarters for the country’s national athletes.

The RMSC is owned by the City of Manila and managed by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). (ERMA EDERA)

