USS Ronald Reagan docks in Manila for port call

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), a Nimitz-class American aircraft carrier, docked in Manila yesterday for a brief port call which aims to highlight the “strong community and military connections” between the Philippines and the United States.

“This port call is a direct reflection of the longstanding relationship between the US and the Philippines and underscores our strong support to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Rear Admiral Karl Thomas, Commander, Task Force 70.

“Visiting the Philippines is always incredible and I’m glad that the officers and sailors of Carrier Strike Group 5 will have the chance to deepen ties with our critical ally, while enjoying the culture and beauty of this wonderful country,” he added.

The USS Ronald Reagan was accompanied by the Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62).

While in Manila, the US Navy and the Philippine Navy will participate in sporting events, engage in senior leadership exchanges, and take part in community relations and cultural events. The ships will also host tours for students and youth.

According to authorities, the routine port visit is a continuation of the relationship as treaty allies and furthers the friendship, partnership, and alliance between the US and the Philippines.

The US and the Philippines have maintained a Mutual Defense Treaty for over 65 years, demonstrating its joint commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Ronald Reagan, Chancellorsville, and Antietam are forward-deployed to the US 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

Related

comments