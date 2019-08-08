Duterte: Police, military ‘safe’ in Senate with ‘Bato,’ Bong

Police and military officers will be “safe” in case they are summoned to Senate inquiries given the presence of two close allies in the Senate, President Duterte said last night.

The President said they do not have to worry about getting insulted or humiliated during Senate hearings especially with administration Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Go around.

“With Bato and Bong, kumportable ako na hindi kayo ma-ano, you’re safe in the Senate. At least wag kayong babuyin na sigaw sigawan,” Duterte said during the oath-taking of newly promoted police officers in Malacanang, adding that Go is “pro-police” and “pro-military.”

Duterte also urged the police and military officers to leave the hearing if they will receive rude treatment from lawmakers.

He said they should not accept any statement from lawmakers who will humiliate them in public.

“Tumindig ka at sabihin mo, ‘Sir, I came here to honor your summons, your invitation to be here. I am here to testify to the truth. And you can send me to hell if I lie but do not, do not rob me of my dignity,’” he said.

He said if the Senate decides to cite an officer in contempt and detain them, Duterte said he would personally pick them up at the Senate.

Duterte also reminded lawmakers to refrain from presuming persons invited to inquiries are already corrupt or have committed a crime.

“Walang ganunan, walang bastusan, we are all workers of government. Do not presume na yung tao, ang taong kaharap mo kagaya mong magnanakaw. At sigaw sigawan mo diyan,” he said.

“Kung ako congressman noon, kung ako ganunin mag puta putahin ko sila,” he added. (Genalyn Kabiling)

