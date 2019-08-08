Girls basketball will be a demonstration sport in UAAP

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) will have a new event for its 82nd season.

For the first time in league history, girls’ basketball tournament will be held as a demonstration sport.

The tournament is being eyed to begin either on Oct. 26 or 27 according to event sub-host National University.

“It’s long overdue for the UAAP to have a basketball tournament for the girls,” said UAAP Executive Director

, who started his first professional venture in basketball as coach of Assumption High School’s basketball team back in the 2000s.

Schools that have committed to join the four-team meet are Ateneo, La Salle-Zobel, University of Santo Tomas, and Adamson University.

The league is hoping that the rest of the member schools develop their girls basketball program as well so that the student-athletes’ transition from juniors to the collegiate game will be seamless.

“This is very important for the development of our women’s players. Schools want to recruit girls out of high school who are already fundamentally sound,” said Ateneo’s Representative to the Board Erika Dy, who coached the Ateneo Lady Eagles from 2013-2015.

“Without a Girls’ Division, there is not much interest from young dreamers to begin with at that level.”

Besides this, the league is hoping that having this tournament will help the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas in identifying the top young prospects for the country’s Girls’ National Team.

