‘Hanna,’ LPA to boost monsoon rains over Luzon, Visayas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Typhoon “Hanna” (international name “Lekima”) and a low-pressure area off the West Philippine Sea may further boost the impact of southwest monsoon or “habagat” over Luzon and Visayas in the next two days.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Chris Perez said Hanna is still not expected to make landfall over the country but its large circulation may bring stormy weather over Batanes and Babuyan Islands until the tropical cyclone’s exit from the country’s area of responsibility today.

As of noon yesterday, Hanna was 490 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes, moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour, and has further intensified with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph.

Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands remain under tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1. Hanna’s outer rainband is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains and gusty winds over these areas.

Perez said the presence of an LPA 180 kms west-northwest of Dagupan City has further hastened the effect of habagat over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

However, the LPA remains less likely to develop into a tropical depression and is expected to dissipate within 24 to 48 hours.

Today, the public should expect frequent moderate to heavy monsoon rains over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro.

Light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains may be experienced over Metro Manila, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

Related

comments