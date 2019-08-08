Rain or Shine forward named PBA Rookie of the Month

JAVEE Mocon continued to make a statement after a second straight PBA semifinals stint.

The Rain or Shine rookie played a key role in the team making deep into the playoffs of the Commissioner’s Cup despite a late import woes in the eliminations that relegated the Elasto Painters as the sixth-seeded team heading to the quarterfinals.

In 10 games dating back from the stretch run of the elims all the way to the semis, Mocon averaged 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists as the Elasto Painters stayed at .500 mark with an even 5-5 (win-loss record).

The crucial job the former San Beda star did in helping Rain or Shine secured a second consecutive semifinals berth this season earned for him the PBA Press Corps Rookie of the Month for July.

The sixth pick in last year’s rookie draft was the unanimous choice by 10 press corps members who managed to cast their votes for the monthly plum.

It was the third time Mocon earned Rookie of the Month honor after likewise being named last February and April.

Other candidates for the honor include Bobby Ray Parks of Blackwater, CJ Perez of Columbian Dyip, and NorthPort’s Robert Bolick.

Of the four, Perez, last year’s top overall pick, had the best average for July with 22.3 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Unfortunately, the Dyip fell short again of making the playoffs.

Parks, the no. 2 draft pick, steered the Elite to a 3-3 record as the third seeded team – the highest elimination round finish in franchise history – with averages of 20.2ppg. 7.8rpg. and 3.3aspg.

