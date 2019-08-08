San Miguel, TNT break 1-1 tie in PBA Finals

SAN MIGUEL Beer hopes to capitalize on its escape act the last time and gain 2-1 lead over TNT KaTropa in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen are expected to enter the 7 p.m. game with momentum on their hands after avoiding a 0-2 hole with a 127-125 double overtime victory over the KaTropa last Wednesday.

Coach Leo Austria, however, is focused on improving SMB’s play after allowing TNT to erase a 17-point second quarter deficit and take the lead late in regulation and the first overtime.

“I hope if we could limit those second chance and turnover points, I think we have a good chance to win another game,” said Austria, whose team also allowed TNT to hit 15 of 16 threes after halftime.

KaTropa consultant Mark Dickel, who preferred to dwell more on the missed free throws than lament on how officiating was handled in the two extra periods, hopes to see a better start from his team.

“We gotta play a little bit closer attention to them like we did in the second half,” said Dickel.

Attention will again be on TNT import Terrence Jones, whose composure will be tested anew after he was tossed in the first overtime for hitting Chris Ross which resulted in a second technical foul.

Jones’ departure proved to be fatal for the KaTropa as the Beermen were able to get June Mar Fajardo opportunities in the paint.

Terrence Romeo, Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross are out to continue providing the needed spark on offense while import Chris McCullough tries to avoid mistakes that almost cost SMB the game.

Troy Rosario will be a marked man for TNT after draining eight threes to finish with 34 points. He would have been the hero had the KaTropa preserve the win.

Jayson Castro and Don Trollano are eager to keep their strong plays on both ends while Roger Pogoy attempts to shake off his offensive struggles, particularly a 1-of-6 clip from downtown despite making 17 points in Game 2.

“Para sa akin at sa mga players namin, kailangan namin matuto sa mga ganyang sitwasyon (For us, we have to learn from these situations),” said Castro. (JONAS TERRADO)

