Swift conclusion of Code of Conduct in Duterte agenda for China visit

Pursuing the swift conclusion of the South China Sea Code of Conduct will be part of the agenda of President Duterte during his upcoming visit to China, apart from the tackling the landmark arbitral ruling and the joint oil exploration project.

The President said he would press for the early crafting of the CoC to reduce tension and minimize the risk of incidents and miscalculation amid concerns about the delay apparently caused by China in the negotiations.

“I said that’s why I’m going there. They are delaying it and it’s causing so many incidents and one day it will – one mistake, a miscalculation there and mahirap na bawian ‘yun,” Duterte said last night.

Asked who was delaying the crafting of the CoC, Duterte said: “It could be China. Nobody else is asking us to wait.”

Duterte explained that he wanted a CoC in the disputed territory, saying he does not want “trouble” for the Philippines.

“Bakit wala pa ‘yung – matagal eh, ‘yung Code of Conduct? It’s becoming a very big issue. I do not want trouble for my country but whether we like it or not, however, on which side you are, it would not be good for my country to be in a state of violence,” he said.

The President is scheduled to embark on his fifth visit to China this month.

Duterte will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Philippine leader earlier confirmed he would raise the arbitral ruling that nullified China’s nine-dash line claim in the South China Sea in his meeting with Xi.

Duterte’s latest push for the CoC comes following the Recto Bank allision involving a Chinese boat and a Filipino fishing vessel last June. (Genalyn Kabiling)

