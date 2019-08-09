4 killed in Negros Occidental clash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BACOLOD CITY – A soldier and three New People’s Army rebels were killed while two other soldiers were wounded in an encounter in Sitio Boyuron, Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental last Thursday.

The 303rd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army identified the slain soldier as Private First Class Joel G. Farinas, who succumbed to bullet wounds in the chest and leg.

The wounded soldiers were identified as Sgt. Froilan J. Tosalem and Corporal Oliver V. Porten. Both sustained bullet wound in their left knee and left hand, respectively, and have been declared in stable condition.

Brig. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, commander of 303rd IB, said the clash happened when troops of the 62nd Infantry Battalion were conducting combat operations in response to reports from civilians about the alleged presence of NPAs in the area.

Arevalo said the military engaged the NPA in a 30-minute intermittent firefight in a close distance.

While the NPA was escaping, troops saw the communists allegedly dragging the bodies of their three slain colleagues, Arevalo said.

Arevalo said bloodstains were also seen at the encounter site when they left.

The Army also alleged that several rebels were also wounded during the encounter.

Recovered from the encounter site were 500 assorted empty shells of .40mm grenade launcher, 7.62mm for AK47, M14 rifles, and M60 machine gun, M16 rifle, an alloy magazine spring of M16, and electrical wire for anti-personnel landmine used as an improvised explosive device.

The encounter was the 12th engagement of the Army against the NPA, and the third encounter in the area with the rebels since January this year, Arevalo said.

The 62nd IB first engaged in a clash with suspected rebels in the area on April 9, wounding seven soldiers.

It was followed by another gun battle on May 4, which led to the arrest of a 13-year-old boy, who was alleged to be a member of the revolutionary movement. (Glazyl Masculino)

Related

comments