Monstrous night for boxing: Donaire vs Godzilla on Nov. 7

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NONITO Donaire is taking on Japanese Naoya Inoue – popularly known as Godzilla back home – on Nov. 7.

The Japanese KO artist has terrorized the bantamweight division with his terrifying display of power.

The Donaire-Inoue battle set at the Saitama Super Arena will be the finals of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament that featured the finest 118-pounders.

Inoue holds an undefeated record of 18-0 with 16 KOs and whose two fights in the WBSS just logged total of five minutes and 30 seconds.

Late last year, Inoue, needed just 70 seconds to get rid of Juan Carlos Payano of Dominica and last May, he stopped Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico in less than two rounds.

Donaire sports a 40-5 mark with 26 KOs and is well-known as well for producing many of boxing’s most brutal KO wins.

In earning a berth in the WBSS finals, Donaire beat Ryan Burnett of the United Kingdom and Stephon Young of the US, a late replacement, last April.

“I can’t wait for the final,” said the 26-year-old Inoue, whose list of victims include three Filipinos.

“Donaire is to me a legend in the sport of boxing, and I am honored to be sharing the ring with him in the final. But I will do my very best to win against the legend.”

Donaire, one of four reigning Filipino world champions, is unfazed by the imposing challenge.

“I am looking forward to the final in Japan and a great fight,” said the 36-year-old Donaire. “I have fought several world champions, and I will come well prepared. Inoue is an amazing fighter, but I saw flaws in his semifinal (fight), and I think I can definitely create a game plan against him.”

Richard Schaefer, whose Ringstar Sports, promotes Donaire, feels his fighter is the real monster in the ring.

“November 7 will be a monstrous night for boxing! They call Inoue ‘The Monster’ but Nonito Donaire is undefeated at bantamweight. He is the real Monster and will yet again show the world why he is a true legend of the sport!”

Kalle Sauerland of Comosa AG, the WBSS organizer, is equally thrilled.

“Two bonafide superstars are going to find out who is the very best in the division. Inoue has proved why he is called the Monster, he is a freak of nature, his power from another planet.” (NICK GIONGCO)

Related

comments