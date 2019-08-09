Sweet revenge for Petron as Sisi sizzles anew vs F2 in PSL

Sweet revenge.

That’s what the Petron Blaze Spikers felt on Thursday after pulling off a thrilling 26-28, 27-29, 25-19, 25-20, 15-6 win over erstwhile unbeaten F2 Logistics on Thursday in the Philippine Superliga All Filipino Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The win not only avenged Petron’s 25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 25-19 first-round loss to F2 Logistics but also stopped the Cargo Movers’ 11-game winning streak.

It also extended the Blaze Spikers’ winning run to 10 games, thus improving their record to 12-1.

Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos lauded his players’ resolve after crawling back from a two-set deficit to regain their composure.

“When we went down, of course, we were disappointed, but in both sets, we’re just short of two points,” Delos Santos said.

“But I told them not to give up and take it one set at a time,” he added.

Petron, indeed, woke up from a deep slumber with Sisi Rondina spearheading their furious comeback.

Fittingly enough, it was Rondina who also finished off the Cargo Movers with her thunderous spikers.

A service error from Rhea Dimaculangan gave F2 Logistics’ its first point in the fifth frame before Rondina and Bernadeth Pons unleashed back-to-back kills for 12-1.

Rondina had 21 spikes and one block for 22 points while F2 Logistics’ Kalei Mau, finished with 25 points built on 23 kills, one block and one ace.

Mika Reyes also stepped up for Petron with 10 points, Dimaculangan had 32 excellent sets and Denden Lazaro contributed 29 digs.

