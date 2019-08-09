Yankees vs White Sox in 2020 at Field of Dreams

NEW YORK (AFP) – Baseball’s “Field of Dreams” next to an Iowa cornfield will host a 2020 Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, league officials announced Thursday.

The ballpark made famous in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” will serve as the unique backdrop for major league teams at what has become a cultural touchstone for the American pastime.

The game will be played on August 13, 2020, with temporary seating for 8,000 people installed at the farm site in rural eastern Iowa, the first major league game ever in the state.

“It’s a distinct honor for us to showcase our great game in such an iconic and intimate setting while promoting the movie’s legacy,” said Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said.

“I fully expect this experience will exemplify why baseball remains a cherished American pastime.”

The move follows MLB’s recent idea of bringing the game to iconic places such as the Yankees’ games against Boston in London this year, an annual game at the home of baseball’s Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and this year’s game at the College World Series site in Omaha, Nebraska.

