‘Hanna’ slams into China, continues to boost monsoon

Typhoon “Hanna” (international name “Lekima”) made landfall over eastern China yesterday but it continues to boost the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” affecting the western section of Northern and Central Luzon, including Metro Manila.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Gener Quitlong said Hanna will likely gradually weaken while over mainland China but monsoon rains may prevail over some parts of the Philippines in the next two days.

Monsoon rains will affect Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, and Bulacan today.

PAGASA advised residents in these areas to take extra precaution against possible flash floods in low-lying areas and landslides over mountainous areas.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of Luzon while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will persist over Visayas and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, a typhoon with international name “Krosa” remains almost stationary off the Pacific Ocean. This weather disturbance has no direct effect over the country and may not enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Quitlong said there are no weather disturbances inside the PAR this weekend.

Due to inclement monsoon rains, the water level at Angat Dam has increased by 1.43 meters.

PAGASA monitoring said Angat Dam’s water level rose to 172.31 meters yesterday from 170.88 meters last Friday.

However, it remains below the 180-meter minimum operating level and 210-meter normal high water level during the rainy season. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

